New explosions in Kabul conducted by US troops to destroy their equipment - Taliban

CAIRO, August 27. /TASS/. The latest blasts that could be heard in Kabul were carried out by US forces to destroy their own equipment, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, adding that citizens are not in danger in this light.

"Today, explosions could be heard in the evening near the Kabul airport. They were conducted by US military personnel to destroy their equipment. Kabul residents should not be worried," he tweeted.

CNN later confirmed this report, citing Central Command Spokesman, US Army Major John Rigsby. According to him, the explosions were planned in advance.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered near the Kabul airport. Earlier, reports emerged about 60 deaths, including 12 US military personnel.

The Taliban has resolutely condemned the tragedy and vowed to hold those behind it responsible.