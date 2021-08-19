Taliban may create council to govern Afghanistan - member of Taliban leadership

TEHRAN, August 19./TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) may create a council under the authority of the Taliban’s top leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, TOLOnews television network reported on Thursday referring to Wahidullah Hashemi, a member of the Taliban leadership.

"Discussions haven’t been conducted on what it will be like—perhaps we will establish a council. What you call a president we will call 'the head of ministers.' We will have ministers, and all these ministers will be appointed by the head of the council," Hashemi said as quoted by TOLOnews.