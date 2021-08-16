Chaos at Kabul airport has no relation to Afghan capital situation — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The disorderly work of the Afghan capital’s airport was caused by the Americans who are organizing the safe evacuation of their embassy’s staff from the Islamic republic, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Second Asian Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"The Americans have had an urge to send in 5,000 troops to evacuate some of their staff. I understand them as a professional: yes, they want to do it safely, although they are not under any kind of assault, as far as I know. They have apparently been forced to temporarily halt the arrivals and landings of passenger planes. By doing so, they have created chaos and, largely speaking, a mess because this has nothing to do with the situation inside Kabul," the Russian diplomat said in a live broadcast of the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

As the Russian envoy pointed out, "there is no disorder not only in this city, the capital of Afghanistan, but also in any other city seized by the Taliban."

The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul encountering no resistance on August 15 and established full control in the Afghan capital within several hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and left the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.