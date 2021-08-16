Those willing to leave Afghanistan should have opportunity to do so — statement

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. Afghans and foreign nationals willing to leave Afghanistan should have an opportunity to do so, a group of more than 60 states said in a joint statement released by the US Department of State.

"Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country," the statement says.

"Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility - and accountability - for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order," said the group of nations, which includes the United Kingdom, Canada and European Union members.

The statement says roads, airports and border crossings should remain open, and calm should be maintained.

"The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them," the document says.

Militants of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and started to take control of governmental offices and police stations, abandoned by pro-government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, and, according to latest reports, arrived to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent. Later, the Taliban announced it had gained control over all districts of the Afghan capital.