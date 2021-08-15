Afghan president, first lady arrive to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent — Al Jazeera

CAIRO, August 15. /TASS/. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who left his country as Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, arrived to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent with his wife, the Al Jazeera television reported citing the president’s personal bodyguard.

"Ghani, his wife and the head of his national security office left the country and arrived to Tashkent," the channel quoted the president’s bodyguard as saying.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera’s sources in Oman dismissed media reports that the Afghan president allegedly arrived to the sultanate.

Earlier, Ghani said he had left the country to prevent bloodshed, but did not specify his destination.

"The [radical] Taliban [movement, outlawed in Russia] made it clear that it was ready to stage a bloody attack on Kabul and its residents to force me to leave. In order to prevent bloodshed, I made the decision to leave," Ghani wrote in a Facebook post.

He said that Taliban members were from now on bearing responsibility for honor, property and self-preservation of the people of Afghanistan.

According to Al Arabiya, militants of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and are taking control of governmental offices, abandoned by pro-government forces. Late on Sunday, the movement announced it had taken control over the entire city.