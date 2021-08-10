Armenia’s defense minister heads to Moscow to meet with Russian counterpart

YEREVAN, August 10. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan headed to Moscow on Tuesday for a working visit to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced.

"On August 10, Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan left for Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. It is planned that the head of the Armenian Defense Ministry will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow and will also hold several other working meetings," the statement reads.

The ministers are expected to discuss the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which has remained unstable since May 12. At that time, the Armenian military agency said that the Azerbaijani armed forced tried to conduct "certain works" in one of the border-adjacent areas of the Syunik Province to "correct the border." Since then, both sides have reported incidents.