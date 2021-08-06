St. Vincent and the Grenadines PM sent to Barbados for treatment after injury

HAVANA, August 6. /TASS/. Authorities of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have sent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to Barbados for treatment under doctors’ recommendation after he sustained an injury on Thursday at a protest rally, local News 784 portal reported.

According to the portal, the finance minister informed the parliament that the prime minister would get an MRI in the neighboring country, adding that the authorities view the attack as an attempt on Gonsalves’s life. Earlier, the opposition condemned the illegal actions by the attackers.

Gonsalves sustained a head injury during protests in Kingstown. One of the protesters threw a hard object at him. The prime minister’s office informed that he is recovering.

The protests in the country were prompted by several amendments to the healthcare law which particularly propose to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for public employees.