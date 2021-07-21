OSCE envoy calls on Kiev to accept Donbass plan to resume political subgroup work — LPR

LUGANSK, July 21. /TASS/. Special representative of the OSCE head to the Trilateral Contract Group for the peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine Heidi Grau has urged Kiev to stop blocking the work of the political subgroup and accept the compromise proposed by Donbass representatives, envoy of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Rodion Miroshnik reported via his Telegram channel.

"OSCE coordinator Heidi Grau called on Kiev to stop being unreasonable and relaunch the work of the political working group that they have been blocking for four months now. She insists that we should move on to a compromise format proposed by representatives of LPR and DPR when only authorized envoys from parties to the conflict - Kiev on the one side and the LPR and the DPR on the other - as well as a Russian representative and an OSCE coordinator can take part in talks," Miroshnik noted.

At the same time, the sides should eliminate the presence of various advisors, including public ones, which were introduced by Ukraine some time ago.

Miroshnik reports that Kiev’s envoys failed to respond to Grau’s statement. "Nevertheless, Heidi Grau proposed during the break between meetings that Ukrainian representatives think very seriously about this proposal," he added.