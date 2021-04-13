Mecklenburg-West Pomerania wants to receive 500,000 doses of Sputnik V in early June

BERLIN, April 13. /TASS/. Authorities of a German federal state of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania want to obtain about 500,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in early June if its use in Europe is approved, Manuela Schwezig, Minister-President of the region, informed on Tuesday.

"Any vaccine that is certified and works is a good vaccine, we need it," she said. The official reported that the regional Economy Ministry is authorized to conduct talks and to conclude a preliminary agreement for the delivery of 1 mln doses of Sputnik V. "The goal is to receive half a million doses as early as the beginning of June after the approval," the n-tv channel quoted her as saying.

Earlier, Economy, Labor and Health Minister of the region Harry Glawe reported of his intent to send to Russia a proposal on a preliminary agreement on purchase of Sputnik V. He thinks that the vaccine can be used at the end of May - beginning of June. The value of the possible transaction is estimated at approximately 10 mln euros, according to the NDR radio station.

On April 7, authorities of another federal state, Bavaria, reported of their intention to receive deliveries of Sputnik V as soon as possible if it is approved in the EU and concluded a memorandum of intent with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on possible import and production of the preparation.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by regulators of about 60 countries with the total population surpassing 1.5 bln people. Over 30 countries have already launched mass inoculation with Sputnik V. The efficacy of the preparation at the level of 91.6% was confirmed by the data published in the leading medical journal The Lancet. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency reported that it began the rolling review of the vaccine. According to the forecasts of a representative of the regulator, the registration may be completed by the end of May.