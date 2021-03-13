Sputnik Light vaccine nearly ready for use — vaccine developer

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Sputnik Light vaccine, which is the first dose of Sputnik V, is nearly ready for the use, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday.

"Sputnik Light is the first dose of Sputnik V. Its separate registration is underway. This vaccine has been made. Formally, it is almost readied for the use. There is nothing to study there," he said on YouTube channel Solovyev Live.

Gintsburg pointed out that Sputnik Light would be effective for shorter time than Sputnik V. Nevertheless, this version of coronavirus vaccine would help to considerably reduce the number of life-threatening and severe cases of COVID-19 and to ease the burden on healthcare systems in foreign countries.

Russia was the first country to register its vaccine against the novel coronavirus on August 11, 2020. The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. Sputnik V is a vaccine on a human adenoviral vector-based platform. The two-part vaccine is administered in two doses.

On February 27, 2021, Moscow started inoculating participants in the Sputnik Light trials.

Sputnik Light is a slimmed-down version of Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya center and has become the world’s first registered COVID-19 vaccine. The one-dose version requires just one shot instead of two.