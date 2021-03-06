Maduro receives Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on Saturday, according to his Twitter account.

"President Nicolas Maduro has had the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine," the tweet says.

Venezuela’s president wrote on Twitter that his wife was vaccinated along with him.

"Cilia Flores and I received the first dose of Sputnik V. We have inoculated most of our medical staff with that vaccine," the president wrote.

Venezuela launched its vaccination program on February 13, using Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine was airlifted to that Southern American country on February 13. Last December, Venezuela’s Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez announced that an agreement on vaccine supplies had been reached with Russia.

In October, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that Sputnik V had been delivered to Caracas for phase three clinical trials, which involved 2,000 volunteers. Nicolas Maduro Guerra, the Venezuelan president’s son, was among them.