Argentina signed contract with Russia for supply of Covid-19 vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, December 10. /TASS/. Argentina has signed an agreement with Russia on the supply of Russian vaccine against coronavirus, the TN TV channel reported on Thursday with reference to a statement by the country’s President Alberto Fernandez.

"We inform you that yesterday we signed a contract that guarantees the supply of the Russian vaccine to Argentina," Fernandez wrote on Twitter.

According to him, the authorities of Argentina will receive enough doses of the vaccine to provide vaccination treatment to 10 million Argentines in January-February.

"During January we will have enough doses to get 5 million people vaccinated, and the rest [doses] will be received in February," the Argentinean President said.

On November 3, Fernandez wrote on Twitter that the country had the opportunity to purchase 25 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine between December and January. According to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), vaccines for the South American republic will be produced by RDIF partners in India, China and South Korea.

Russia registered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world under the name of Sputnik V on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Post-registration testing of the vaccine begun in Moscow on September 7, with first volunteers getting the first vaccine shot on September 9. Preliminary results of the trials suggest that the effectiveness of the vaccine surpasses 95% on the 42nd day after vaccination, provided that the patient received the second dose.