Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeds 150,000

MINSK, December 8. /TASS/. As many as 1,649 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 150,000, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 150,602 people, or 1.58% of the country’s population, have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 1,649.

"A total of 1,222 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that seven such deaths were reported during the past day. According to the latest update, as many as 127,528 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,444 during the day. A total of 3,461,753 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in the country since the epidemic outbreak, including 12,664 during the past day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The authorities pledge that the country’s public health system is prepared for the second wave of the epidemic. However, people are requested to wear face masks in public places. A vaccination campaign as part of post-registration tests of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine kicked off in Belarus from October 1.