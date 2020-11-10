Turkey continues to monitor situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Foreign Ministry says

ANKARA, November 10. /TASS/. Turkey will continue to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and to support Azerbaijan further, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday.

"Armenia was the side that started the war," the top diplomat said. "Let this be a lesson. We will continue to observe the development of the events on the battlefield and at the negotiation table. Now there is an issue of how the monitoring and control [of a ceasefire] will be implemented, we will also continue to discuss these issues," he added.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides will remain in their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.