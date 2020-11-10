Two more planes with Russian peacekeepers depart for Nagorno-Karabakh

"The thirteenth and fourteenth Il-76 military transport aircraft with Russian peacekeepers have taken off from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield," the ministry said. "The planes are carrying the personnel of the peacekeeping unit, materiel and armored personnel carriers."

ULYANOVSK, November 10. /TASS/. The thirteenth and fourteenth Il-76 planes carrying Russian peacekeepers are heading to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier announced that a total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment would be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the ministry, the contingent will be mainly formed of units of the 15th separate motor rifle brigade of the Central Military District. In order to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire deal Russian observation posts will be set up along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor, which connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The command of the peacekeeping operation will be based near Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.