Press review: Russia brokers truce to end Karabakh conflict and Putin reshuffles cabinet

Izvestia: Russia brokers armistice to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Russia’s influence in the Caucasus is expected to increase significantly as Moscow has brokered an armistice in Nagorno-Karabakh, experts interviewed by Izvestia said, commenting on the deal reached by Baku and Yerevan to end the hostilities. The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a statement declaring a complete ceasefire in the unrecognized republic starting at midnight Moscow time on November 10. According to the document, the opposing parties’ troops will remain at their positions, Yerevan will return previous Azerbaijani territories to Baku, but will get control of the Lachin Corridor, a route connecting the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic to Armenia.

Russian peacekeepers, who have already departed for Karabakh, will be the guarantors of the agreement. In order to make sure that the parties to the conflict abide by the truce, a peacekeeping center will be set up. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees will supervise the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia has sent 1,960 peacekeepers and 470 pieces of equipment to Karabakh. "From the military standpoint, the conflict has ended with a resounding victory for Azerbaijan," military historian Dmitry Boltenkov pointed out. "The country has regained the areas it lost 25 years ago, including those it did not have the time to retake during military activities. It has also received transport corridors, including the most important one, the route leading to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the expert added. "Azerbaijani troops will remain in the Nagorno-Karabkh region, particularly in the city of Shushi located a dozen kilometers from the capital Stepanakert. Now only Russian peacekeepers will guarantee the existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. It will be Russian border guards who will ensure the safety of transport corridors. As a result, our country’s influence in the region will grow," the expert emphasized. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Trump may take it out on Beijing one last time Neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has yet congratulated Joe Biden on tentatively winning the US presidential election. Beijing is in no hurry to do so because it doesn’t expect Washington’s China policy to change radically. Beijing believes that US policy will continue to keep the screws tightened, but it will be more predictable, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Trump kept blaming China for spreading the coronavirus pandemic and economically robbing the US, and now he can target Beijing once again. Accusing China of genocide against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region could be one of the ways to worsen the already frail relations between the US and China. Trump may also complicate the situation surrounding Taiwan.

Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alexander Lomanov pointed out that "as for the genocide issue, Trump is unlikely to take such steps." "It’s not enough for the outgoing president to say that genocide is taking place in Xinjiang and there is a need for punitive measures against China. In order to implement an initiative like that, he would have to secure lawmakers’ support and that would be harder to achieve than before," the expert noted. "As for visas for Chinese nationals who seek to enter American universities or travel to the US for other purposes, the issue is not relevant at the moment. Chinese people aren’t eager to go to the US because of the pandemic," Lomanov said. According to him, "the most dangerous thing that Trump could do would be to embark on some demonstrative action in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea. That could lead to an armed conflict," the expert warned. He emphasized the important role of the tech cold war and Washington’s attempts to limit China’s access to chips and other high-tech items produced in the US. "Biden will hardly make concessions because he would be attacked in the same way that Trump was attacked in relation to his potential agreement with Russia. Any softness on the part of Biden would be taken as proof of him being ‘a puppet of Beijing’," Lomanov concluded. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Putin reshuffles government to ensure better crisis response Given the mounting uncertainty at present, the situation in the Russian economy has radically changed. Crisis response strategies top the agenda right now. The government had to be reshuffled based on its need for ministers who have hands-on knowledge and on the ground experience, and who are focused on creating growth drivers, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes. On Tuesday, the State Duma will consider the appointment of five ministers and a deputy prime minister nominated by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin following a cabinet reshuffle initiated by President Vladimir Putin. The reshuffle concerns the ministries of energy, construction, transport, natural resources and the development of the Russian Far East, with former Energy Minister Alexander Novak having been nominated to be the country’s tenth deputy prime minister.