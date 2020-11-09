Russian cabinet reshuffle: 5 ministers replaced, another deputy PM added

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conducted a major government reshuffle since its present line-up was appointed in January. Five ministers are leaving their posts at once, while the State Duma, lower house of parliament, is yet to approve the nominees, who will replace them under the new law.

Alexander Novak, who has headed the Energy Ministry since 2012, may become the tenth Deputy of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Earlier on Monday, Putin signed the decree establishing the position of a new Deputy Prime Minister. At the Energy Ministry Novak is to be replaced by the general director of RusHydro Nikolai Shulginov - the Prime Minister has already submitted his candidacy to the lower house of parliament.

Vladimir Yakushev, who has headed the Construction Ministry since 2018, has been appointed Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Urals Federal District instead of Nikolai Tsukanov, who has held this post for almost the same period of time.

Prime Minister submitted the candidacy of Irek Fayzullin for the post of Construction Minister. Until now, Fayzuillin has been first deputy of Yakushev.

The Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, Alexander Kozlov, will become new Natural Resources and Environment Minister, if approved by the lower house of parliament. However, outgoing ministers of Natural Resources and Transport Evgeny Dietrich have not received new appointments yet.

Vitaly Savelyev, CEO of Aeroflot airline may become new Transport Minister. He has been in charge of the national carrier since 2009, and in 2018 his powers were extended for another five years.

Mishustin also proposed appointing Aleksey Chekunkov, who previously headed the Far East and Arctic Development Fund (part of the VEB.RF Group), as the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East.