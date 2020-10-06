Russian military refute reports about blocking Russian military police mission in Syria

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has refuted media allegations that the Turkish military blocked the Russian military police on a patrol mission along the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Reports circulated by certain network resources that Turkish units allegedly blocked a section of the M4 highway near the settlement of Mhanbel in the Idlib de-escalation zone to stop the Russian military police’s patrol mission are not true," Alexander Grinkevich, the Center’s chief, said on Tuesday.

According to Grinkevich, joint patrolling along the M4 highway will be resumed when the Turkish side ensures security along the patrol route in line with the existing agreements.

A number of media outlets reported earlier that Turkish troops had blocked Russian servicemen in Syria;s Idlib. The media cited Syrian sources alleging that earlier on Tuesday Turkish troops had blocked the M4 highway in the Idlib governorate and had not let the Russian military enter the area saying they would patrol it by themselves.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.