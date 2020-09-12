President of Ukraine Office: Normandy Four advisers to meet in the coming weeks

KIEV, September 12. /TASS/. The advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Quartet countries have agreed to meet again within the next weeks, according to press service of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

According to the report, an agreement was reached to meet in the format of advisers to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy Quartet over the next weeks and to continue discussing the implementation of the Paris agreements and the preparation of the Berlin summit in the Normandy format.

The meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries took place on Friday in Berlin. At the end of the meeting, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said that no breakthroughs had been achieved.