MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Riot police and interior troops have tightened protection of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s residence in central Minsk as thousands of protesters are marching in its direction, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

Police vehicles blocked the approaches to the residence. More vehicles are moving towards the site.

The demonstrators have come close to riot police cordons. Law enforcers are so far refraining from any actions.