Belarusian Foreign Ministry summons Polish envoy over meddling in internal affairs

MINSK, August 27. /TASS /. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus summoned Marcin Wojciechowski, the charge d’affairs of Poland, to express protests "over explicit attempts of Poland to meddle in internal affairs" of the republic, Ministry’s spokesman Anatoly Glaz said, according to BelTA news agency.

"On August 27, Polish charge d’affairs Marcin Wojciechowski was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. A decisive protest was expressed to him over Poland’s explicit attempt to meddle in Belarus’s internal affairs," Glaz said.

He explained that the protest was stated because "clearly unfriendly statements of a number of Polish politicians and officials, unacceptable in international communication" have been voiced lately.

The charge d’affairs was told about counterproductivity of "further attempts to exert pressure on Belarus, as well as calls for violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," Glaz added.

On Tuesday, head of Polish Prime Minister’s Office Mikhal Dvorchik claimed that the Polish government does not recognize the outcome of the presidential elections in Belarus. Besides, Belarusian Ambassador to Poland Vladimir Chushev was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over allegations of Belarusian authorities against Warsaw.

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed at a meeting that the republic is forced to spend huge money to stabilize the situation at the Western border, where some military units were relocated.

"Should Belarus disintegrate, then the Grodno Region will go to Poland, and they speak about it openly, they see it in their dreams," he said.