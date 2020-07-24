Colombia documents over 220,000 COVID-19 cases

BOGOTA, July 24. /TASS/. The Colombian Health Ministry has documented 7,945 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected reaching 226,373.

"On July 23, we have documented 6,338 recoveries, 7,945 new cases of infection and 315 deaths in Colombia. In total, the amount of recoveries has reached 107,951, the amount of COVID-19 patients has reached 226,373 and the amount of deaths 7,688," the ministry informed on Twitter.

The first case of COVID-19 was documented in Colombia on March 6. A national emergency has been announced in the country over the coronavirus pandemic, with quarantine measures introduced.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.