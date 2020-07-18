Pentagon doesn’t comment on US officer charged with giving secret information to a Russian

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense refused from commenting on Saturday on the case of a US sailor, who is suspected, according to the US media, of giving classified information to a Russian national.

"We do not comment on pending or ongoing litigation," the press office of the Department of Defense told TASS.

On July 16, the Virginian Pilot daily reported that Chief Petty Officer Charles Briggs was suspected of allegedly passing secret information to a Russian national who is not identified.

The publication refers to a charge sheet, which says that he had access to national defense information from October 2018 to January 2019. On or around January 9, 2019, Briggs allegedly used a government computer to get classified information and had reason to believe that the information could be used to "injure the United States or benefit a foreign national." Briggs was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska then, the daily says.

The Virginian Pilot underlines that it is not specified in the military court documents what kind of information he is suspected of passing on to the Russian or where he met that individual.

Apart from that, Briggs is facing charges of obstructing justice as well as possessing and attempting to view child pornography.

Briggs could be indicted on Wednesday, July 22, but the newspaper says dates could change. The suspect "is being held in pretrial confinement.".