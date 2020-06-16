Russia, EU agree that West Bank’s annexation may trigger escalation of violence

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and the European Union share the opinion that Israel’s annexation of the Palestinian territories on the West Bank may trigger a new wave of violence in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after telephone talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"The situation has worsened in the recent period. And we reiterated our common position, our common view with the European Union that the implementation of the plans of annexation of Palestinian territories on the West Bank will jeopardize prospects for the two-state solution of the Palestinian-Israeli problem and may trigger another dangerous outburst of violence in the region," he said.