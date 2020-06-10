Number of coronavirus cases in Finland rises to 7,040

HELSINKI, June 10. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Finland reached 7,040, increasing by 15 over the day, the Finnish National Institute of Health and Welfare reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 7,025 cases were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 324 deaths have been registered in the country.

From March 19 to May 13, Finland closed its borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since May 14, the borders within the Schengen area have been opened for business and urgent travel; studies in schools and preschool institutions have resumed. In Finland, a ban on gathering in groups of more than 10 people was in effect until the end of May, which was relaxed to 50 people on June 1.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 7,336,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 414,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 3,617,900 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 493,657 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 252,783 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 6,358 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.