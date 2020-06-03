WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 93,000

GENEVA, June 3. /TASS/. More than 93,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the coronavirus-related fatalities increasing by over 3,600 to near 380,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on June 3, as many as 6,287,771 novel coronavirus cases and 379,941 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 93,246 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 3,621. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 113,198 new cases and 4,242 deaths all over the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,949,455. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 44,023 and the number of deaths - by 2,063 and reached 165,311. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,191,614 and the number of fatalities is 183,313. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 15,681 and the number of deaths went up by 897.

The East Mediterranean region has 552,497 cases and 13,181 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,349 and the number of deaths - by 282.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (1,798,330), followed by Brazil (526,447), Russia (432,277), the United Kingdom (277,989), Spain (240,304), Italy (233,515), India (207,615), Germany (182,370), Peru (170,039) and Turkey (165,555).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.