Coronavirus cases in Belarus surge by almost 900 in past day

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Belarus grew by 897 in the past twenty-four hours to 38,956 and six patients died, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"A total of 38,956 people with the positive test for COVID-19 have been registered. Over the entire period of the infection’s spread on the territory of the country, 214 patients with some chronic illnesses and the identified coronavirus infection have died," the ministry said in a statement.

As of May 27, 15,923 patients earlier diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. A total of 485,534 tests for the coronavirus infection have been conducted in Belarus, the statement says.

Belarus has not imposed any lockdown restrictions. The World Health Organization (WHO) insistently recommended that the Belarusian authorities enhance social distancing and give up mass events.

Nonetheless, Belarus held a large-scale military parade in Minsk on May 9 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Currently, a presidential campaign is underway in the republic, with the elections scheduled for August 9.

Belarus has been daily registering about 900 and more new coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. The republic’s Health Ministry has said that Belarus has been on the coronavirus plateau and the infection spread is expected to decline soon.