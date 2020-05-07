Number of coronavirus cases in India close to 53,000

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased 3,561 cases per day and reached 52,952, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, currently 35,902 patients are being treated in the country's hospitals, while 15,267 people have recovered.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the authorities of all states and union territories to ensure strict compliance with measures to maintain a special regime until April 14. Then he extended the isolation regime through May 3.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.