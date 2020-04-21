Denmark reports almost 7,700 coronavirus cases

Six more coronavirus patients have died, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 370. As many as 335 people have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours, of whom 81 are in intensive care units. As many as 100,543 people have been tested as of now, and 4,700 patients have recovered.

STOCKHOLM, April 21./TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Denmark grew by 180 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 7,695 people, the Danish national institute for preventing and controlling infectious diseases reported Tuesday.

On March 14, the border of Denmark was closed for foreign visitors amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, while mass gatherings involving more than 10 people were banned. The educational establishments were ordered to work remotely. Public employees who are not engaged in critically important tasks were sent home from March 13 until April 13.

On April 15, the so-called first stage of the country's reopening started in Denmark: part of kindergartens and schools opened. Public transport resumed operation. A number of small enterprises, including beauty salons and driving schools, as well as courts, resumed work. Cafes, bars, restaurants will remain closed until May 10.

