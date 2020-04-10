Coronavirus claims 36 lives in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 875 cases confirmed

It noted that one patient had died over the past 24 hours. More than 400 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, 52 tested positive for the disease, 118 patients have recovered.

BELGRADE, April 10. /TASS/. The coronavirus death toll in Bosnia and Herzegovina has climbed to 36, a total of 875 cases have been confirmed, the country’s Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Bosnia and Herzegovina rose to 35 on Thursday and the total number of cases hit 823. Over the past days, the deadly virus has been actively spreading in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (part of BiH). Earlier, Republika Srpska declared a state of emergency on its soil over the coronavirus outbreak. Similar measures were introduced in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the authorities have declared a state of emergency.

Earlier, another Balkan country of Serbia requested Russia’s assistance to cope with the coronavirus epidemic. On April 3-4, Russian military transport planes delivered 87 Russian military medics, virologists and specialists of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops, as well as medical equipment, protective gear and 16 units of military hardware. Russian medics and nurses are working in the Serbian settlements with the most challenging epidemiological situation, including Belgrade, Valjevo, Novi Sad, Nis, Cuprija, Kragujevac, and Kikinda.