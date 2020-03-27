Italy surpasses China in COVID-19 cases

ROME, March 27. /TASS/. The Italian government has documented 969 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which is an absolute high since the start of the outbreak, Italy’s Administration for Public Security informed on Friday, adding that 50 deaths not counted the day before had been added to the daily total.

The total amount of those infected with the virus has surpassed the number of those infected in China, reaching 86,498, including those killed and 10,950 people who recovered. The amount of those infected has risen by 4,401 in the past 24 hours.