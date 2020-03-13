Number of novel coronavirus cases in US exceeds 1,450 — media

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the United States has reached 1,459, and 39 people died, CNN reported on Thursday citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said that novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in 46 states and in the federal district of Columbia. Most cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the state of Washington.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 100 countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Over 118,000 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the world so far, and the death toll exceeded 4,300.