Serbian leader lauds upcoming WWII victory celebrations

BELGRADE, February 12. /TASS/. Various celebratory events organized by Russia and Serbia in honor of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War reflect the traditions of freedom prevalent in both states, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday during the meeting with Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko.

The Serbian leader and the Russian diplomat have also discussed the schedule of high-level visits. Earlier on Wednesday, the Serbian Ministry of Defense informed that Russian defense chief Sergei Shoigu plans to visit Belgrade on February 17.

Earlier, Vucic confirmed his attendance of the celebratory events in Moscow on May 9, 2020, deeming the invitation "a great honor."

The celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War will take place on May 9, 2020 in Moscow. Russia has sent invitations to US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as a number of European leaders. Leaders of India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Bulgaria, and Serbia are among those who confirmed their attendance.