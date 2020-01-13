Macron stresses importance of UN humanitarian operations in Syria in phone call with Putin

PARIS, January 13. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has highlighted the importance of the United Nations’ humanitarian operations in Syria in Sunday’s telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Monday.
"The president once again expressed concern about the situation in Idlib and highlighted the need to maintain conditions for the United Nations to effectively respond to civilian needs throughout the country," the statement reads.
In addition, the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. Macron and Putin announced their intention "to call on Iran to return to full compliance" with the nuclear deal.
The French and Russian presidents also discussed the situation in Libya, expressing hope that the parties to the conflict would maintain a ceasefire declared on January 12, as well as that "the Berlin conference on Libya will make it possible to resume the UN-sponsored political process."
Besides, the two countries’ leaders exchanged views on the implementation of decisions made at the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, the statement added. According to the Elysee Palace, Macron earlier discussed the matter with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. "The president reiterated that maintaining a ceasefire along the line of contact was crucial for resolving the conflict," the statement runs.
On January 10, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution extending cross-border operations to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria. According to the document, aid will be delivered to the country through two crossing points on the border with Turkey, while crossing points on the borders with Jordan and Iraq were excluded from the mechanism. Humanitarian operations will continue for six months, after which the situation on the ground will be assessed once again. Eleven countries voted for the document, while Russia, China, the United Kingdom and the United States abstained.