Macron stresses importance of UN humanitarian operations in Syria in phone call with Putin

PARIS, January 13. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has highlighted the importance of the United Nations’ humanitarian operations in Syria in Sunday’s telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Monday.

"The president once again expressed concern about the situation in Idlib and highlighted the need to maintain conditions for the United Nations to effectively respond to civilian needs throughout the country," the statement reads.

In addition, the two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program. Macron and Putin announced their intention "to call on Iran to return to full compliance" with the nuclear deal.