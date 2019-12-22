Opposition candidate winning Croatia’s presidential polls - electoral commission

ZAGREB, December 22. /TASS/. Zoran Milanovic, a candidate from Croatia’s opposition Social Democratic Party, is winning Sunday’s presidential elections, the State Electoral Commission said.

According to preliminary data from 30% of ballot stations, Milanovic is scoring 32.02% of the vote. Incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovi· is winning 27.99% of votes. They are followed by singer and musician Miroslav Skoro with 21.78% of votes.

If neither of the candidates manages to win more than 50% of votes in the first round of voting, runoff elections will be organized in 14 days, with two candidates with the biggest number of votes taking part.