Germany opposes extraterritorial sanctions, calls for talks

BERLIN, December 18. /TASS/. Berlin opposes extraterritorial sanctions, no matter if they target the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline or Iran, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the Bundestag on Wednesday.
"We oppose extraterritorial sanctions, and it did not start yesterday because we faced a similar issue in relation to Iran," Merkel emphasized. "I don’t see any other option but to hold decisive talks [with the United States] and point out that we don’t accept extraterritorial sanctions," the German chancellor added.