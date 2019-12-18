Germany "sees more contacts" with Russia on Georgian citizen murder investigation — Merkel

BERLIN, December 18. /TASS/. German authorities are registering an increased number of contacts with the Russian side on the investigation into the murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin than before, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Bundestag on Wednesday.

"We had to expel these diplomats because we did not see any willingness to cooperate on the Russian side in due time," the chancellor pointed out. "I said this to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Normandy Four meeting."

"Now we are seeing more contacts," Merkel said. According to her, "the federal government is doing it at an appropriate level."