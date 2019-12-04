Kremlin slams reports on Russia’s alleged involvement in Georgian citizen’s murder

SOCHI, December 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the suspicions that Russia could have something to do with the murder of a Georgian citizen in Berlin as "totally groundless."

"There are no serious suspicions there, and there cannot be. What does that have to do with the Russian authorities? These are absolutely groundless assumptions," he told reporters commenting on German media reports asserting that the killer could have something to do with the Russian authorities.

At the same time, he doubted that the issue could somehow mar a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled to be held in Paris on December 9 and spoil the atmosphere of the Normandy Four summit.