Maduro blames Washington for bankrolling Bolivian coup d’etat

CARACAS, November 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of having masterminded a coup d’etat in Bolivia.
"We have condemned the coup d’etat against [Bolivian President] Evo Morales that has been coordinated and bankrolled from the White House," said Maduro during his address in Caracas broadcast on national television on Tuesday.
The Venezuelan leader noted that the US has been behind all coups in the region over the past century. "Do you want to fight? We are ready to fight for peace, motherland and sovereignty," he said.
On November 10, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation, branding the recent developments as a coup d’etat. He stepped down following the demands of the country’s armed forces, opposition and trade unions. On the same day, Mexico’s authorities declared readiness to grant him political asylum.
Bolivia's presidential election was held on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales won the first round. His main rival, former president Carlos Mesa, said that he did not recognize Morales' victory. After the results of the election were announced, protests and strikes erupted across the South American country. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.