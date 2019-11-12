Maduro blames Washington for bankrolling Bolivian coup d’etat

CARACAS, November 12. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of having masterminded a coup d’etat in Bolivia.

"We have condemned the coup d’etat against [Bolivian President] Evo Morales that has been coordinated and bankrolled from the White House," said Maduro during his address in Caracas broadcast on national television on Tuesday.

The Venezuelan leader noted that the US has been behind all coups in the region over the past century. "Do you want to fight? We are ready to fight for peace, motherland and sovereignty," he said.