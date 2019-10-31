Nine people killed in blast from booby-trapped car near Syria’s Aleppo — media

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. At least nine people have been killed in an explosion from a booby-trapped car north of the Syrian city of Aleppo, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to the information available, the bomb-rigged car detonated at a local market in Afrin. Thirty more people were injured.

Afrin is located in the zone that is controlled by the Turkish army units and the Ankara-backed Syrian armed opposition groups.

No further details about the incident have been reported.