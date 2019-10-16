More than 70 civil residents killed in Turkey’s operation in northern Syria — media

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. More than 70 civil residents have been killed since the start of the military operation in northern Syria by Turkey and the Syrian opposition groups that sided with it on October 9, TV channel Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.

According to the TV channel, about 300,000 people had to leave their houses due to combat operations.

On October 9, Turkey declared the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which started with the air force’s strikes on Kurdish positions. The goal of the operation is to create a buffer zone there, which will become a protective belt along the Turkish border. The Syrian refugees will be able to return there from Turkey, according to Ankara’s plans. Syrian state news agency SANA called the operation aggression, and the global community denounced Ankara’s actions.