Representatives of protesters reject proposal of Ecuador’s authorities at negotiations

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 14. /TASS/. Representatives of Ecuador’s indigenous activists, who opposed economic reform in the country, rejected a proposal made by the republic’s authorities at the negotiations on Sunday. The talks were broadcast live on the website of the Universo newspaper.

The authorities’ proposal implied creation of a working group to review the provisions of the presidential decree that stirred up nationwide protests.

"We think that we have come here not to form any commissions. Our request is to abolish Decree 883," said a representative of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador. He also demanded the resignation of the country's Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo and Minister of Defense Oswaldo Jarrin.

Last week, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno signed a decree on cancelling fuel subsidies starting from October 3. This triggered a spike in fuel prices by more than 120%. Protests erupted in the country, soon turning into clashes with police. Moreno declared the state of emergency in the country.

On Saturday, Quito Mayor Jorge Yunda said Ecuador’s leadership had agreed to meet the protesters’ demands and scrutinize the decree on cancelling subsidies on fuel. Later Moreno made a decision to introduce curfew in Quito and its outskirts.