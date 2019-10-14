{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
World

Representatives of protesters reject proposal of Ecuador’s authorities at negotiations

The authorities’ proposal implied creation of a working group to review the provisions of the presidential decree on cancelling fuel subsidies

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 14. /TASS/. Representatives of Ecuador’s indigenous activists, who opposed economic reform in the country, rejected a proposal made by the republic’s authorities at the negotiations on Sunday. The talks were broadcast live on the website of the Universo newspaper.

The authorities’ proposal implied creation of a working group to review the provisions of the presidential decree that stirred up nationwide protests.

"We think that we have come here not to form any commissions. Our request is to abolish Decree 883," said a representative of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador. He also demanded the resignation of the country's Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo and Minister of Defense Oswaldo Jarrin.

Last week, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno signed a decree on cancelling fuel subsidies starting from October 3. This triggered a spike in fuel prices by more than 120%. Protests erupted in the country, soon turning into clashes with police. Moreno declared the state of emergency in the country.

On Saturday, Quito Mayor Jorge Yunda said Ecuador’s leadership had agreed to meet the protesters’ demands and scrutinize the decree on cancelling subsidies on fuel. Later Moreno made a decision to introduce curfew in Quito and its outskirts.

World
Syrian army enters Manbij in northern Aleppo governorate - TV
According to the Al Mayadeen, units of the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces let the government army move through their positions
Putin voices hope there will be no new Cold War
The Russian leader also noted that "an arms race is a bad thing and it will not be good for the world"
Erdogan refutes reports about Islamic State militants’ escape from prisons in Syria
Turkish President said that it is done to provoke America and the West
US using financial levers to undermine UN’s work, Russian foreign ministry says
Moscow highlights the importance for the UN member-states to timely pay their contribution to the UN budget in order to ensure its normal work
Russia will pull out of Syria if Damascus decides troops have to leave - Putin
Russia continues to discuss foreign military presence in Syria with Iran, Turkey and the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Russia continues to develop advanced weapons - Putin
According to the president, Russia "cannot help but feel concern over overall global security and strategic balance"
Nord Stream 2 project will not satisfy Europe’s gas demand, says Uniper CEO
Nord Stream 2 project participants completed its funding, according to the Uniper CEO
Ukraine will quit Minsk agreement if it fails to adopt Donbass special status — Zelensky
In the framework of the Minsk process, a constitutional reform is supposed to be implemented in Ukraine in order to grant Donbass a special status on a permanent basis
Russia called on Kurds to cooperate with Damascus, but they chose another way — envoy
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition is backed by the United States
Russian missiles will be able to outmaneuver all defenses - Putin
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia has created other weapons that no one else in the world has
Protest leaders in Ecuador refuse to start dialogue with authorities
Demonstrators said that Ecuador's authorities should first recall the decree on cancelling fuel subsidies
Putin doubts Turkey will be able to contain IS militants during Syria operation
Putin said that according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, there are hundreds if not thousands of militants in the area
Winner of next presidential elections in US makes no difference for Russian - envoy
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov noted, that Russia has never interfered and will not meddle in US presidential elections
US troops came under fire from Turkish positions in Syria — Pentagon
The US Department of Defense said that "all U.S. forces are accounted for with no injuries"
Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up state trials
The tests lasted a week, from October 4 to October 10
Improvised bomb goes off near Russian military police patrol in Syria
Head of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that illegal armed groups are stepping up their activities in Syria against the backdrop of Turkey’s military operation
Putin says Iran should be committed to nuclear deal
Russian President recalled that under the JCPOA, which limits the Iranian nuclear program, Tehran made certain commitments
Press review: Trump leaving allies behind and China making its way to the Persian Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9
Russia, China see identical tactic in West’s media war against them — diplomat
Russia has carried out extensive work to analyze the gathered media content, Maria Zakharova said
This week in photos: Putin on vacation, Kardashian in Armenia, and Moscow’s first snowfall
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Kurds report 262 Turkish soldiers dead in Syria
Reportedly, Kurds lost 22 fighters
Ukraine threatens Italian scientist studying Crimea fortresses with court case
In late September, it was announced that a project was launched in Crimea to study the Genoese Fortresses to possibly have them included in the UNESCO World Heritage list
Over 190,000 civilians flee their homes following Turkey’s invasion in Syria - TV
On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria
US trying to convince Turkey to stop military operation in Syria — Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington is "using every economic and diplomatic tool to convince them to cease activity"
Russia, China may sign contract on designing heavy helicopter by year-end
A spokesperson for Russian Helicopters said that according to preliminary calculations of the Chinese side, certification of helicopters will be completed by 2032
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Press review: Moscow’s view of Turkey’s incursion and Russian oil’s softer OPEC+ deal bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 11
NATO should respond to Russia’s threat but look to better relationship - Raab
According to British Foreign Secretary, NATO must "be clear-sighted in adapting our deterrence and defensive capabilities to respond to Russia’s patterns of aggression, malign activity and abuse of the international rules-based system"
Erdogan says Turkey has no problems with Russia over operation in Syria
Turkish President said that agreements that were reached with Moscow continue to be successfully implemented
Putin calls on countries to respect Iran’s interests
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow will do its best "to create conditions for a positive trend to emerge"
Russian hi-tech firm develops radar to detect miniature drones
The first models of the new radar have already undergone field trials
Pilots of MiG-29 fighters practice landing on aircraft carrier in Crimea — source
The pilots’ training on the simulated aircraft carrier will last about a month
Lavrov calls Turkey’s interest in ensuring security in northeast Syria absolutely legal
Lavrov spoke about the outcome of Tuesday’s talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Incursion in Syria will not help ensure Turkey's security — Iranian foreign minister
On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions
Putin approves National Strategy for AI until 2030
The presidential executive order is dated October 10
Putin says Zelensky unable to ensure disengagement in Donbass because of nationalists
The nationalist units openly said that, if the army withdrew from these positions, they would take them up, Putin said
First spacewalker Alexei Leonov dies at 85
Leonov passed away at the hospital after a long illness
Russia ready to consider aid to Japan hit by Typhoon Hagibis if requested - Kremlin
At least two people have been reported dead and 70 more injured so far since the typhoon made landfall on Saturday
Russia to promptly create retaliatory technologies, if US militarizes space, says Putin
The Russian president cautioned that the situation might end with attack systems hovering over each country
Russia to introduce genotype based technology for selecting astronauts in 2020-2021
The requirements for the level of health of astronauts may gradually change, according to the Russia’s Federal Biomedical Agency
Russian Defense Ministry warns of worsening humanitarian situation in northeastern Syria
According to the Russian general, as of today, "over 100,000 civilians, who are fleeing the areas of intense fighting, have gathered" in the towns of Qamishli, Hasakah and nearby inhabited localities
It’s time to bring Syria back to Arab League, Putin says
He recalled that Syria was Russia’s friendly state in the Arab world
Israeli president says asked Putin to pardon Israeli woman convicted in Russia
On October 11, the Khimki City Court in the Moscow region sentenced Naama Issachar to 7.5 years in a standard regime penal colony on charges of drug possession and smuggling
Russia delivers to China first Mi-171 helicopter with VK-2500 engines
In total were signed contracts for supply of twelve more helicopters to Chinese customers
Moscow concerned about NATO’s expansion towards Russian borders - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia considers it as a threat, even though NATO seeks to convince Moscow there is no threat
NATO’s attempts to neutralize Russia’s nuclear potential doomed to failure - Putin
The Russian leader recalled that elements of NATO’s anti-missile defense system had already been deployed in Romania and would soon appear in Poland
Russian warships track movements of US Navy destroyer in Black Sea
Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported that The Admiral Essen frigate alongside the Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo small missile ships are tracking movements of the US Navy ship
Talks on Syria may be postponed until November - Kazakh top diplomat
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi noted that no dates have been set yet, because "the situation in northern Syria is getting more complicated"
Putin says glad to see beginning of political process in Syria
He recalled that the idea of the constitutional committee "was conceived in Sochi, at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that brought together various political forces, including the opposition and the government
Jet crash in Sheremetyevo has no effect on SSJ-100 demand
The tragedy happened on May 5, claiming 41 lives
