Kurds report 262 Turkish soldiers dead in Syria

TASS, October 11. The Turkish Armed Forces and their Syrian allies have lost 262 people since the Turkish military operation dubbed Peace Spring was launched in northern Syria and fighting with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) armed coalition ensued, the Rudaw TV channel reported on Friday citing a SDF statement.
According to the SDF, Kurds lost 22 fighters.
Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar revealed that "342 terrorists were eliminated" in the course of the operation. Moreover, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense also reported first Turkish serviceman dead in the fighting in Syria.
On October 9, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where Syrian refugees could return from Turkey, Ankara claims. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt along the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression, while the international community condemned Ankara’s actions.