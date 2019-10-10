Russian military distribute nearly 2.5 tonnes of food in Syria’s Homs province

Russia receives no notification of US plans to withdraw troops from Syria, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria distributed 2.47 tonnes of food among residents of the Herbet Tin Navar settlement in Syria’s Homs province, the center’s head Alexey Bakin told reporters on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, representatives of the Russian reconciliation center carried out one humanitarian delivery to the settlement of Herbet Tin Navar in the Homs governorate. Residents in need received 500 food sets, of a total weight of 2.47 tonnes," Bakin said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.