Russia receives no notification of US plans to withdraw troops from Syria, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Washington has not informed Moscow of its plans to withdraw troops from Syria, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that there had also been no notifications from Turkey concerning the movement of its troops in Syria.
"No one sent notifications," Peskov said. "We don’t know yet what troops are being withdrawn, from what areas, and whether they are being pulled out at all," he added. "There have been contradictory statements about plans to withdraw troops from various parts of the world but no confirmation followed," the Kremlin spokesman noted, adding: "This is why we are keeping a close eye on how the situation is unfolding."
On October 1, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara planned to create a safety zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria on its own as it had failed to achieve the desired result in talks with the US. On October 7, Erdogan said that Washington had begun the withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria where Turkey planned to carry out an operation to establish a safety zone.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous endless wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home." The White House occupant first announced his decision to pull troops out of Syria on December 19, 2018.