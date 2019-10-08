Russia receives no notification of US plans to withdraw troops from Syria, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Washington has not informed Moscow of its plans to withdraw troops from Syria, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that there had also been no notifications from Turkey concerning the movement of its troops in Syria.

"No one sent notifications," Peskov said. "We don’t know yet what troops are being withdrawn, from what areas, and whether they are being pulled out at all," he added. "There have been contradictory statements about plans to withdraw troops from various parts of the world but no confirmation followed," the Kremlin spokesman noted, adding: "This is why we are keeping a close eye on how the situation is unfolding."