Zelensky says Ukraine should assume border control before Donbass election

"The only controversial issue is the fact that first, we hold an election (in Donbass - TASS), and then Ukraine controls the border," he told reporters in Kiev.

KIEV, October 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian side disagrees with an article of the Minsk Agreements, which stipulates that Ukraine can only assume control over the Donbass border area with Russia after an election in the region is held.

"This is a very controversial issue. To be honest, I would solve this issue differently," he continued. "This is why we will promote a different resolution. A completely different one."

Zelensky repeated Ukraine’s conditions for recognizing the Donbass election. According to him, this will only happen if the election is held in accordance with the Ukrainian law, with the participation of the Ukrainian Central Election Commission, candidates of Ukrainian parties and "people who can ensure security."

"If this is not done, then the Central Electoral Commission and reporters will not be allowed there (to Donbass - TASS). That is, if we do not see this, then we will not recognize the election automatically, no matter what we sign or do not sign," Zelensky noted.

In response to a question on whether Ukraine has an alternative plan in case Russia would insist on holding an election in Donbass before handing over border control, Zelensky said: "We have a plan B, but I don’t want to talk about it now."

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky said that he is not satisfied with the 2015 Minsk Agreements, as he does not agree with the order of the steps stipulated there.

Minsk Agreements

The Minsk Agreements form the basis of peaceful regulation in Donbass. They include such measures as ceasefire, disengagement of forces and equipment, amnesty, reestablishment of economic ties, along with a deep constitutional reform in Ukraine, which should lead to the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions acquiring special status within Ukraine. However, so far, this plan remains unimplemented, due to the Ukrainian side refusing to comply with the political points of the agreement, citing unregulated security issues. Besides, Ukraine insists on taking control over an area of the Russian border, although the Minsk Agreements establish that this can only take place after new elections in Donbass and a constitutional reform in Ukraine.

Last week, all members of the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine signed the so-called Steinmeier formula, which stipulates that a special status be granted to Donbass in accordance with the Minsk Agreements. In particular, the document envisages that Ukraine’s special law on local self-governance will take effect in certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on the day of local elections, becoming permanent after the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) issues a report on the vote’s results.