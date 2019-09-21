Kiev forces fire 139 shells at DPR in past day - DPR

DONETSK, September 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces have broken the ceasefire 23 times hurling 139 shells into the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, Ruslan Yakubov, head of the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC), said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, a total number of ceasefire breaches by Ukraine’s Armed Forces amounted to 23," the Donetsk news agency said citing Yakubov. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces used 139 projectiles."

Yakubov added that the town of Dokuchayevsk, some settlements on the outskirts of Donetsk and in the republic’s south had come under shelling. Kiev forces used 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons mounted on armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles as well as small arms.

Shelling caused damage to two flats in an apartment house in Staromikhailovka in the west of Donetsk, according to Yakubov.

On July 17, members of the Contact Group seeking peace in east Ukraine declared a lasting and indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The agreement includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure the ceasefire, which is what the Donbass republics had called for before. The ceasefire was broken by Ukrainian troops on the same day when they opened gunfire at the village of Novaya Tavriya in the DPR south.