Russian foreign minister to meet with Iraqi PM, president during official visit — envoy

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih during his visit to Iraq on October 7-8, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi said on Thursday at a news conference at the Valdai International Discussion Club.

He stated that Lavrov’s visit to Iraq proves Moscow’s interest in developing relations with Baghdad. "I will accompany the minister. He will have high-level meetings, including meetings with Iraq’s president, prime minister, parliamentary speaker and foreign minister," he noted.