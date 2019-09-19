Russian foreign minister to meet with Iraqi PM, president during official visit — envoy

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih during his visit to Iraq on October 7-8, Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi said on Thursday at a news conference at the Valdai International Discussion Club.
He stated that Lavrov’s visit to Iraq proves Moscow’s interest in developing relations with Baghdad. "I will accompany the minister. He will have high-level meetings, including meetings with Iraq’s president, prime minister, parliamentary speaker and foreign minister," he noted.
"This visit also shows that Moscow is interested in the settlement of the situation in the region," the diplomat added.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier reported that Lavrov will visit Iraq on October 7-8. The foreign minister will visit Baghdad, as well as Erbil in the Kurdistan Region. The sides will exchange their opinions on key aspects of the Middle Eastern agenda with focus on the situation in Iraq, Syria and the Persian Gulf zone and discuss the developments in Iran and the Palestinian territories.