Iraq holds no talks with Russia on purchasing S-400 — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow and Baghdad at the moment are not in talks over the possibility of Iraq's purchasing Russia’s air defense systems S-400 Triumf, Iraqi ambassador in Moscow Haidar Mansour Hadi told a news conference on the platform of the international discussion club Valdai on Thursday.

"We are not holding such talks. Not a single hint at that," Hadi said, adding that he has been asked this question at each public event.

During his visit to Moscow in February 2018 Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari noted that Baghdad was closely studying the possibility of purchasing the S-400. In the middle of May, the Iraqi ambassador stated that Baghdad had made up its mind to purchase the S-400 from Russia.

Relationship with Moscow

Baghdad is grateful to Moscow for its support in the fight against the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) and considers Russia to be a true partner in the war against international terrorism, Haidar Mansour Hadi told the news conference.

"Iraq views Russia as a true partner in the fight against terrorism," he pointed out. "Iraq is grateful to Russia for its military support in the fight against the Islamic State," the ambassador added.

According to Haidar Mansour Hadi, relations between Baghdad and Moscow are progressing, the two countries’ governments plan to boost cooperation in all areas.