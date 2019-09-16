Russia warns against hasty conclusions about those behind attacks on Saudi oil facilities

UNITED NATIONS, September 16. /TASS/. Russia warns against hasty conclusions about who was behind the drone attacks on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

"We strongly advice not to jump at conclusions about who organized this attack," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council. "It only further destabilizes the tense situation both in Yemen and in the entire region."

He stressed that the attack on Saudi oil facilities "is causing serious concern." "We strongly condemn the strikes at non-military targets and the destruction of economic infrastructure," he said. "Escalation is fraught with serious problems on the path of searching for solutions to the Yemeni problem and will create a threat of a large scale regional confrontation. We call on all the parties concerned to show restraint and avoid such dangerous incidents in future."